Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) closed at $293.50 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.33% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.58%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.51%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.81%.

Shares of the maker of hardware and software products for validating chip designs have depreciated by 5.28% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.05% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.61%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Cadence Design Systems in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.57, up 22.66% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.26 billion, indicating a 18.8% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $6.76 per share and a revenue of $5.2 billion, demonstrating changes of +13.23% and +11.99%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Cadence Design Systems. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.05% higher. As of now, Cadence Design Systems holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Cadence Design Systems is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 43.24. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 25.09, so one might conclude that Cadence Design Systems is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that CDNS has a PEG ratio of 3.21. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Computer - Software industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.35 as of yesterday's close.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 43, finds itself in the top 18% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

