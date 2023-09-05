Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) closed at $245.51 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.8% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.42% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.56%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.08%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of hardware and software products for validating chip designs had gained 4.78% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.78% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.02% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Cadence Design Systems as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.21, up 14.15% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1 billion, up 10.9% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.09 per share and revenue of $4.08 billion. These totals would mark changes of +19.2% and +14.49%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Cadence Design Systems. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.18% lower. Cadence Design Systems is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Cadence Design Systems has a Forward P/E ratio of 47.89 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 29.57, which means Cadence Design Systems is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that CDNS currently has a PEG ratio of 2.61. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Computer - Software stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.48 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS)

