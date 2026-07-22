Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest close session, Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) was down 2.21% at $337.02. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.14%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.57%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of hardware and software products for validating chip designs had lost 9.08% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 4.82%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.25%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Cadence Design Systems in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on July 27, 2026. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $2.05, showcasing a 24.24% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.58 billion, indicating a 23.58% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $7.94 per share and a revenue of $6.2 billion, signifying shifts of +11.2% and +17.11%, respectively, from the last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Cadence Design Systems. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. As of now, Cadence Design Systems holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Cadence Design Systems currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 43.42. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 15.81.

We can also see that CDNS currently has a PEG ratio of 3.2. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Computer - Software industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.28 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, finds itself in the top 38% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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