Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) ended the recent trading session at $310.10, demonstrating a +1.81% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.74%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.01%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.68%.

Shares of the maker of hardware and software products for validating chip designs witnessed a loss of 0.53% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 0.95% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.8%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Cadence Design Systems in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on April 22, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.13, marking a 12.4% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.01 billion, indicating a 0.75% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $5.94 per share and a revenue of $4.59 billion, indicating changes of +15.34% and +12.21%, respectively, from the former year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Cadence Design Systems. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.27% upward. Cadence Design Systems is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at valuation, Cadence Design Systems is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 51.32. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 30.08, which means Cadence Design Systems is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that CDNS has a PEG ratio of 3.01 right now. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. CDNS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.28 as of yesterday's close.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 57, this industry ranks in the top 23% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

