Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) closed the most recent trading day at $232.53, moving -1.4% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.47% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.72%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.08%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of hardware and software products for validating chip designs had gained 11.44% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 8.33% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.36% in that time.

Cadence Design Systems will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.17, up 8.33% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $971.66 million, up 13.31% from the year-ago period.

CDNS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5 per share and revenue of $4.05 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +17.1% and +13.74%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Cadence Design Systems should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Cadence Design Systems is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Cadence Design Systems's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 47.14. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 27.61.

Investors should also note that CDNS has a PEG ratio of 2.42 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Computer - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.4 at yesterday's closing price.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

