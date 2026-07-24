Cadence Design to Release Q2 Earnings: Here's What to Expect

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. CDNS will release results for the second quarter of 2026 on July 27.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings is $2.05 per share, unchanged in the past 60 days. The consensus mark implies a 24.2% increase from the year-ago actual. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pinned at $1.58 billion, indicating a nearly 23.6% uptick from the year-ago actual.

Management expects revenues to be $1.555-$1.595 billion for the second quarter. The company reported sales of $1.275 billion in the year-ago quarter. Non-GAAP EPS is anticipated to be between $2.02 and $2.08. The company reported an EPS of $1.65 in the year-ago quarter. Non-GAAP operating margin is estimated to be between 44.5% and 45.5% in the second quarter.

Cadence has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 5.48%.

Price Performance



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CDNS stock has gained 2.7% in the past six months against the Computer-Software industry’s decline of 22.7%. The S&P 500 composite and the Zacks Computer and Technology sector have risen 5.6% and 8.7%, respectively, in the same time frame.

Factors Shaping CDNS’ Q2 Results

Broad-based momentum across electronic design automation (“EDA”), IP and System Design & Analysis (“SDA”), supported by robust bookings, improving pricing dynamics and sustained demand tied to AI-driven semiconductor complexity, remains a key catalyst.

AI has been driving a major transformation in semiconductor and system design and Cadence is deeply integrated into this shift. Design activity across several verticals, especially data centers, drones, robotics and automotive, has been robust, due to AI, hyperscale computing and 5G. The focus on Generative AI, Agentic AI and Physical AI has been leading to an exponential increase in computing demand and semiconductor innovation.

Rising customer R&D investments in AI-driven automation have been creating a favorable demand environment for Cadence. On the lastearnings call Management noted that EDA spending has now increased from approximately 7% to 11% of customer R&D budgets, and this is expected to rise further with AI-driven automation.

The launch of ChipStack AI Super Agent (February 2026), the industry’s first agentic AI workflow purpose-built for front-end silicon design and verification, bodes well. Cadence acquired Chipstack, which provides agentic AI solutions for chip verification, in November 2025. On the lastearnings call the company emphasized its agentic AI strategy, including the launch of AgentStack framework and new AI Super Agents (ViraStack and InnoStack) that are designed to automate more of the chip design workflow. Cadence expects agentic tools to drive higher EDA consumption and usage across its platform as customers run more simulations, verification and implementation cycles.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. Price and Consensus

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cadence Design Systems, Inc. Quote

Cadence’s ratable software model and high mix of recurring revenues are other positives. At the end of the first quarter of 2026, Cadence had a backlog of $8 billion.

The company has been collaborating with several tech giants, including Qualcomm and NVIDIA, on their next-generation AI designs across both training and inference. Expanding partnerships with its foundry partners, like Samsung, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Intel and Arm Holdings, bodes well.

Ongoing uncertainty prevailing over global macroeconomic conditions, especially U.S.-China tech tensions, along with stiff competition in the EDA space and inflation, remains a concern ahead of the first-quarter earnings. China contributed to about 13% of first-quarter 2026 revenues and management expects 2026 contribution to be about the same percentage.

Taking a Look at Segments

Core electronic design automation (“EDA”) business (which constitutes Custom IC, Digital IC and Functional Verification businesses) is likely to have gained from demand for the new hardware systems, especially among AI, automotive and high-performance computing clients. Uptake of solutions such as Cerebrus AI Studio, Virtuoso Studio, Xcelium, Verisium SimAI and ChipStack is likely to have cushioned the segment’s performance.

The SDA division is likely to have gained from the increasing demand for BETA CAE solutions, along with 3D-IC, Sigrity and Clarity.

The IP business has been gaining from an expanding silicon solutions portfolio and increasing demand for solutions in AI, HPC and automotive use cases. The company has been witnessing higher demand for its Star IP portfolio across interface, memory and foundation IP amid higher complexity of advanced node designs and chiplet-based architectures.

Earnings Whispers for CDNS

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Cadence this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. This is not the case here.

CDNS currently has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks that you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this season.

Celestica CLS currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.86% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Celestica is scheduled to report quarterly earnings on July 27. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CLS’ to-be-reported quarter’s earnings and revenues stands at $2.29 per share and $4.35 billion, respectively. Shares of Celestica have gained 96.7% in the past year.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc STX has an Earnings ESP of +1.75% and a Zacks Rank #1 at present. STX is scheduled to report quarterly figures on July 28. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Seagate Technology’s to-be-reported quarter’s earnings and revenues is pinned at $5.10 per share and $3.49 billion, respectively. Shares of Seagate Technology are up 505.3% in the past year.

Teradyne TER has an Earnings ESP of +0.59% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. The company is scheduled to report quarterly figures on July 28. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Teradyne’s to-be-reported quarter’s earnings and revenues is pinned at $2.04 per share and $1.22 billion, respectively. Shares of Teradyne are up 314.6% in the past year.

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