Cadence Design put volume heavy and directionally bearish

Bearish flow noted in Cadence Design (CDNS) with 1,352 puts trading, or 1.1x expected. Most active are Nov-24 240 puts and Nov-24 225 puts, with total volume in those strikes near 500 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 1.52, while ATM IV is up over 2 points on the day. Earnings are expected on February 17th.
