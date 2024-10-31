Cadence Design put volume heavy and directionally bearish

Bearish flow noted in Cadence Design (CDNS) with 1,352 puts trading, or 1.1x expected. Most active are Nov-24 240 puts and Nov-24 225 puts, with total volume in those strikes near 500 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 1.52, while ATM IV is up over 2 points on the day. Earnings are expected on February 17th.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CDNS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.