Cadence Design price target lowered to $280 from $350 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered the firm’s price target on Cadence Design (CDNS) to $280 from $350 on Friday and kept an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm expects an in-line Q3/Q4 but sees slowing spend in China/foundries acting as a modest headwind to growth into next year. Morgan Stanly trims its FY25 estimates but notes areas of strength too.

