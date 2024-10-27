News & Insights

Stocks
CDNS

Cadence Design price target lowered to $280 from $350 at Morgan Stanley

October 27, 2024 — 06:55 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Morgan Stanley lowered the firm’s price target on Cadence Design (CDNS) to $280 from $350 on Friday and kept an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm expects an in-line Q3/Q4 but sees slowing spend in China/foundries acting as a modest headwind to growth into next year. Morgan Stanly trims its FY25 estimates but notes areas of strength too.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on CDNS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CDNS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.