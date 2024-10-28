Cadence Design options imply 5.7% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Cadence Design (CDNS) is 3.3x normal with puts leading calls 3:2. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 5.7%, or $14.43, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 2.7%.

