Cadence Design initiated with an Outperform at Mizuho

Mizuho initiated coverage of Cadence Design (CDNS) with an Outperform rating and $325 price target Electronic design automation is a “stable oligopoly,” characterized by “durable” revenue streams and high margins, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm believes Cadence Design is “uniquely positioned” given that its software remains critical to producing the GPUs needed for driving the $100 trillion artificial intelligence industrial revolution.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CDNS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.