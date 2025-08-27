Markets
CDNS

Cadence Completes Acquisition Of Arm Artisan Foundation IP Business

August 27, 2025 — 04:25 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Cadence (CDNS) has finalized its acquisition of Arm's Artisan foundation IP business, which includes standard cell libraries, memory compilers, and GPIOs optimized for advanced process nodes at top foundries.

This move strengthens Cadence's design IP portfolio, complementing its protocol, interface, memory interface, and SerDes IP offerings.

The company stated that the acquisition aligns with its strategy to accelerate customers' time to market while optimizing cost, power, and performance in SoC designs using advanced foundry processes. The deal is expected to have an immaterial impact on revenue and earnings for the current year.

CDNS currently trades at $344.98 or 0.28% higher on the NasdaqGS.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CDNS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.