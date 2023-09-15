Cadence (CDNS) Unveils NPU to Enhance Edge AI Performance

Cadence Design Systems CDNS unveiled its new AI technology and software tools to meet the growing demand for on-device and edge AI processing. The new Cadence Neo Neural Processing Units (NPUs) are highly scalable and offer a wide range of AI performance while being energy-efficient.

The company further added that these NPUs can provide up to 80 TOPS of performance in a single core and support both traditional and modern AI models. They can offload AI/ML tasks from various host processors, such as application processors and microcontrollers, using a simple AMBA AXI interconnect.

The flexible Neo NPUs have a configurable architecture, which makes them suitable for both power-sensitive devices and high-performance systems. This flexibility allows system architects to integrate optimal AI inferencing solutions into a wide range of products, including intelligent sensors, IoT devices, mobile devices and advanced driver-assistance systems.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. Price and Consensus

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cadence Design Systems, Inc. Quote

In addition to the AI hardware, the company also launched the NeuroWeave Software Development Kit (SDK), which serves as a unified AI software solution for Cadence AI and Tensilica IP products and makes AI development more accessible without the need for coding.

The Neo NPUs and the NeuroWeave SDK have been designed to support the Cadence Intelligent System Design strategy and can enable system-on-a-chip design improvement. These are expected to be available from December 2023.

Cadence offers products and tools that help customers to design electronic products. The company continues to invest heavily in verification and digital design products, helping it launch products that address the ever-growing needs of electronics and semiconductor companies.

In September, the company rolled out the next-generation AI-powered OrCAD X platform, which is also enabled with Cadence OnCloud Platform. The platform boasts augmented electrical constraints and performance improvements. It is deeply integrated with the Cadence system design and analysis portfolio, leading to reduced time to market.

CDNS currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have gained 47.8% compared with the sub-industry’s growth of 42.4% in the past year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.