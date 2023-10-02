Cadence (CDNS) Unveils Enhanced System Prototyping Flows

Cadence Design Systems CDNS announced the availability of enhanced system prototyping methods based on the Cadence Integrity 3D-IC Platform, which is aligned with the 3Dblox 2.0 standard.

The platform fully complies with the 3Dblox 2.0 language extensions and has been tailored for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company’s (“TSMC”) latest 3DFabric technologies such as Integrated Fan-Out, Chip-on-Wafer-on-Substrate, and System-on-Integrated-Chips. This collaboration between Cadence and TSMC allows customers to model system prototypes, expediting the design process for AI, mobile, 5G, hyperscale computing, and Internet of Things (IoT) 3D-IC designs.

The Integrity 3D-IC Platform integrates seamlessly with TSMC's 3DFabric configurations, incorporating tools like Voltus IC Power Integrity Solution and Celsius Thermal Solver for coarse-grained feasibility. Additionally, fine-grained feasibility is supported through a silicon routing solution and collaboration on a next-generation auto-router for 3DFabric technologies.

The flows supporting the 3Dblox 2.0 standard offer chiplet mirroring to facilitate reusing chiplet module data, improving productivity and performance. Additionally, they provide inter-chiplet design rule checking (DRC) through the Cadence Pegasus Verification System, automating the creation of an inter-chiplet CAD layer for DRC. The Cadence Integrity 3D-IC Platform has been designed to support the Cadence Intelligent System Design strategy and can enable system-in-package design improvement.

Cadence offers products and tools that help customers to design electronic products. The company continues to invest heavily in verification and digital design products, helping it launch products that address the ever-growing needs of electronics and semiconductor companies.

In September, the company announced a partnership with TSMC to integrate their new Cadence Virtuoso Studio into TSMC's N16 mmWave and N6RF design reference flows while adding support for the N4PRF design reference flow. The collaboration allows mutual customers to access comprehensive RF design reference flows across different processes (N16, N6, and N4PRF) for creating optimized and reliable RFIC designs.

Strategic Collaboration Made by Peers

Synopsys SNPS has collaborated with TSMC to facilitate the advancement of multi-die system designs using TSMC's 3DFabric technologies and the latest 3Dblox 2.0 standard. This advancement allows customers to fast-track the system design process, from early architectural considerations to manufacturing.

Keysight Technologies Inc KEYS recently announced that it has collaborated with Synopsys to develop an enhanced cybersecurity validation solution for loT devices. This easy and cost-effective solution is likely to offer a comprehensive security testing platform to identify potential vulnerabilities and thwart cyber threats with an easy-to-use interface.

Ansys ANSS, along with Synopsys and Keysight, announced a new reference flow for the TSMC N4PRF to help customers access comprehensive RF design reference flows across different processes, which are based on the Synopsys Custom Design Family. Ansys Totem will provide thermal-aware signoff electromigration verification and power integrity analysis.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.