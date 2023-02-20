Cadence (CDNS) Unveils 13 New Verification IP Offerings

Cadence Design Systems CDNS has released 13 new Verification IP (VIP) solutions to help engineers verify their designs in accordance with the latest industry standards.

The new VIPs support a wide range of industry protocols, including Arm AMBA 5 CHI-f, Universal Chiplet Interconnect Express, GDDR7, DDR5 DIMM, MIPI A-PHY, SoundWire I3S, and USB4 2.0 interfaces.

The company’s customers now have access to a consistent application programming interface across all VIPs, with complete bus function models and integrated protocol checks and coverage models to facilitate quick adoption. The VIPs support multiple application areas and specifications, including hyperscale data centers, automotive and consumer and mobile System-on-Chips (SoCs).

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. Price and Consensus

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cadence Design Systems, Inc. Quote

Cadence VIP solutions include the company's TripleCheck technology, which provides users with a specification-compliant verification plan linked to comprehensive coverage models and a test suite to ensure compliance with the interface specification.

The VIPs also support the Cadence System-Level Verification IP (System VIP), which provides users with SoC-level test libraries, performance analysis and data and cache coherency checkers. The company noted that customers can achieve improvements up to 10 times as compared to a manual process for SoC verification.

The new VIP solutions are part of Cadence's broader verification full flow, which includes a variety of company offerings. The Cadence verification full flow delivers the highest verification throughput of bugs per dollar invested per day, supporting the company's Intelligent System Design strategy and enabling SoC design excellence.

Based in San Jose, CA, Cadence offers products and tools that help customers to design electronic products. The company continues to invest heavily in verification and digital design products, helping it launch products that address the ever-growing needs of electronics and semiconductor companies.

In December, the company announced the launch of its LPDDR5X memory interface IP that is optimized to operate at speeds of up to 8533 megabits per second. It is significantly faster than the previous generation of LPDDR memory.

CDNS currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Shares of the company have gained 44.1% against the sub-industry’s decline of 8.7% in the past year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader technology space are Arista Networks ANET, Perion Network PERI and Bandwidth BAND. Arista Networks and Perion Network currently sport a Zacks Rank #1, whereas Bandwidth carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Arista Networks 2023 earnings is pegged at $5.76 per share, rising 11% in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 14.2%.

Arista Networks’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average being 14.2%. Shares of ANET have increased 10.7% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Perion’s 2023 earnings is pegged at $2.69 per share, rising 16% in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 25%.

Perion’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the last four quarters, the average being 31.7%. Shares of PERI have increased 39.1% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Bandwidth 2022 earnings is pegged at 37 cents per share, unchanged in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 25%.

BAND's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 301.8%. Shares of the company have declined 59.2% in the past year.

This Little-Known Semiconductor Stock Could Be Your Portfolio’s Hedge Against Inflation

Everyone uses semiconductors. But only a small number of people know what they are and what they do. If you use a smartphone, computer, microwave, digital camera or refrigerator (and that’s just the tip of the iceberg), you have a need for semiconductors. That’s why their importance can’t be overstated and their disruption in the supply chain has such a global effect. But every cloud has a silver lining. Shockwaves to the international supply chain from the global pandemic have unearthed a tremendous opportunity for investors. And today, Zacks' leading stock strategist is revealing the one semiconductor stock that stands to gain the most in a new FREE report. It's yours at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Perion Network Ltd (PERI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bandwidth Inc. (BAND) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.