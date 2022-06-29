Cadence (CDNS) Ties Up With Arm & IFS to Improve SoC Design

Cadence Design Systems CDNS recently collaborated with Arm and Intel Foundry Services (“IFS”) to tap the growing demand for verification and digital design products.

The collaboration with Arm is aimed at speeding up the mobile device silicon success by combining Cadence digital and verification tools and the Arm Total Compute Solutions 2022 (TCS22).

The TCS22 includes the Arm Cortex-A715 and Cortex-X3 CPUs and the Arm Mali-G715 and Immortalis-G715 GPUs.

Cadence’s RTL-to-GDS digital flow Rapid Adoption Kits produced 5nm and 7nm nodes and optimized system-on-chip (SoC) development using the Arm TCS22 to help customers achieve power, performance and area goals.

The verification flow includes the Helium Virtual and Hybrid Platforms, Cadence Xcelium Logic Simulation Platform, Palladium Z1 and Z2 Enterprise Emulation Platforms,Jasper Formal Verification Platform, vManager Planning and Metrics, VIP and System VIP tools and content for Arm-based designs. It helps customers to improve verification throughput and achieve advanced software debugging.

Furthermore, Cadence validated mobile reference platforms for the Cortex-A715 and Cortex-X3 CPUs and the Mali-G715 and Immortalis-G715 GPUs to kickstart customer verification flows.

Cadence continues to invest heavily in verification and digital design products, which is helping it to launch products that address the ever-growing needs of electronics and semiconductor companies.

The ongoing digitalization has made designing a difficult process for applications like 5G, automotive, Industrial Internet of Things, hyperscale computing etc.

The current collaboration with IFS is aimed at addressing complex design workloads for these SoCs and accelerating time-to-market.

Customers can now access cloud offerings via flexible business models with the Cadence portfolio and Intel advanced process and packaging technologies.

Users like start-ups and firms with small in-house design teams can now move electronic design automation (EDA) flows or specific peak workloads to the cloud per their needs. This reduces EDA workload and increases the overall cost and engineering efficiency.

Previously, Cadence had launched 15 Verification IP (VIP) solutions that enable customers across industrial, automotive, hyperscale data center and mobile domains to develop SoC.

Per company estimates, the VIP solutions are part of the Cadence verification full flow and support the company’s Intelligent System Design strategy that helps customers gain SoC design excellence.

Shares of CDNS have gained 9.8% against the industry’s fall of 14.1% in the past year.



