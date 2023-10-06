Cadence (CDNS) Solutions Leveraged by Nisshinbo Micro Devices

Cadence Design Systems CDNS announced that Nisshinbo Micro Devices has utilized various Cadence tools, including the AI-driven Virtuoso Studio custom IC design platform and Clarity 3D Solver, to enhance design efficiency and ensure consistent product delivery to the market.

Nisshinbo Micro Devices has leveraged the Clarity 3D Solver and achieved a significant improvement in electromagnetic (EM) simulation runtime compared to their previous solution, added the report. Nisshinbo Micro Devices will also leverage the AI-powered Virtuoso Studio platform to access a comprehensive range of IC design solutions with seamless integration into Cadence's multiphysics system analysis offerings.

Nisshinbo Micro Devices employs Virtuoso Schematic Editor for design capturing and the Virtuoso ADE Suite alongside the integrated Spectre X Simulator to facilitate efficient circuit design management. Furthermore, Nisshinbo Micro Devices has embraced the Clarity 3D Solver for EM and analysis of module designs, realizing a major solver runtime advantage, added the report.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. Price and Consensus

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cadence Design Systems, Inc. Quote

The Clarity 3D Solver ensures near-linear scalability with high accuracy, enabling concurrent attainment of capacity, accuracy, and simulation speed without trade-offs. The Cadence Custom IC and system analysis solutions have been designed to support the Cadence Intelligent System Design strategy and can enable system improvement.

Cadence offers products and tools that help customers to design electronic products. The company continues to invest heavily in verification and digital design products, helping it launch products that address the ever-growing needs of electronics and semiconductor companies.

In October, the company announced the availability of enhanced system prototyping methods based on the Cadence Integrity 3D-IC Platform, aligned with the 3Dblox 2.0 standard. The Integrity 3D-IC Platform integrates seamlessly with TSMC's 3DFabric configurations, incorporating tools like Voltus IC Power Integrity Solution and Celsius Thermal Solver for coarse-grained feasibility.

CDNS currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). In the past year, the stock has gained 39.4% compared with the Zacks sub-industry’s growth of 33.6%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader technology space are Asure Software ASUR, Woodward WWD and Watts Water Technologies WTS. Each stock presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Asure Software’s 2023 earnings per share (EPS) has increased 35% in the past 60 days to 54 cents.

Asure Software’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the last four quarters, the average being 676.4%. Shares of ASUR have surged 68.9% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Woodward’s fiscal 2023 EPS has increased 5.6% in the past 60 days to $4.15.

WWD’s long-term earnings growth rate is 18.8%. Shares of WWD have gained 42% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Watts Water’s 2023 EPS has increased 4.8% in the past 60 days to $7.78. The company’s long-term earnings growth rate is 7.5%.

Watts Water’s earnings beat estimates in all the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 12.5%. Shares of WTS have rallied 30.5% in the past year.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Asure Software Inc (ASUR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (WTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Woodward, Inc. (WWD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.