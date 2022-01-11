Cadence (CDNS) Solution Boosts Efficiency of Rodelta Pumps

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. CDNS recently announced that its Cadence Omnis CFD (Computational Fluid Dynamics) solution has been selected by Rodelta Pumps International. The company capitalized on Cadence’s avant-garde offering to maximize efficiency (maximum impact - minimum consumption), minimizing the adverse impact of pumps on the environment.



Based in the Netherlands, Rodelta is a pump manufacturing company that offers technology-driven solutions. With more than seven decades of industry experience, this Dutch entity specializes in delivering products for flood control, wastewater, irrigation and oil & gas industries. It boasts a plethora of proven standard pump design solutions that can be customized per customers’ requirements.



Per the recent partnership, Cadence Omnis CFD will help Rodelta optimize its pump designs, ranging from cavitation-free designs to highly automated meshing. Cadence CFD is a global provider of innovative CFD software and heat transfer technologies. The software is leveraged by naval architects and research engineers across various industry verticals such as automotive, power generation and marine.



Driven by its resiliency, the solution aids in delivering exceptional customer experience on the back of superior product quality and performance at a reduced engineering cost. Also, at a time when industries are inclined more toward efficiency, fidelity and speed for improved operations, Cadence’s Omnis CFD comes as a boon.



The Omnis environment enables companies to simplify the realistic modeling of fluid flows with utmost accuracy. The solution has been specifically designed to not only solve complicated flow problems but also implement high-fidelity simulations to improve individual and team productivity. On the virtue of such robust characteristics, the innovative Cadence Omnis CFD is likely to boost the functioning of Rodelta’s pump designs.



Cadence is witnessing strong demand for its software — particularly verification and digital design products — from customers providing datacenter servers, networking products and smartphones that continue to invest in new design concepts and projects. Its top-line performance is driven by a robust product portfolio that includes solutions like Cadence Cerebrus Intelligent Chip Explorer, Spectre X, Virtuoso, Clarity 3D Transient Solver and Protium Enterprise Prototyping, among others.



The company is focused on providing end-to-end solutions, which rapidly reduce the time required to introduce a semiconductor product in the market. It is well-positioned for growth driven by strong demand for products from existing and emerging markets and solid recurring revenues that enhance visibility. Increasing investments in emerging trends like the Internet of Things and autonomous vehicle sub-systems present significant growth opportunities for the company in the long run.



Cadence currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Its shares have gained 24% compared with the industry's growth of 32.7% in the past year.

salesforce.com, inc. CRM is another top-ranked stock in the industry, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has been revised 6.4% upward over the past 60 days.



salesforce.com delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 44.2%, on average. It has returned 6.6% in the past year. CRM has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 16.8%.



Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. MGIC, another solid pick for investors, carries a Zacks Rank #2. The consensus estimate for earnings for the current year has been revised 2.3% upward over the past 60 days.



Magic Software Enterprises delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.8%, on average. The stock has gained 18.7% in the past year.



Microsoft Corporation MSFT also has a Zacks Rank #2, at present. The consensus estimate for current-year earnings has been revised 0.1% upward over the past 60 days.



Microsoft delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 14.8%, on average. The stock has rallied 46.2% in the past year. MSFT has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 12%.

