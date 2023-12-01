Cadence (CDNS), Samsung Foundry Partner to Enhance 5G SoC Design

Cadence Design Systems CDNS announced that Samsung Foundry has completed the development of a 5G networking System on Chip design using Samsung's 5LPE technology, powered by Cadence Quantus Extraction Solution and Tempus Timing Solution.

Samsung Foundry has successfully embraced Cadence's signoff solutions, which, in turn, resulted in a significant increase in productivity. The adoption of this technology led to faster design closure compared to previous methods and delivered substantial improvements in power, performance, and area, added Cadence.

Apart from this, Samsung Foundry’s utilization of the Tempus ECO Option within the Cadence Innovus Implementation System has expedited design convergence and closure, which significantly reduces project timelines. Additionally, employing Tempus hierarchical static timing analysis contributed to productivity gains by enabling hierarchical design closure while optimizing resource allocation and decreasing machine and memory requirements.

The Samsung team also leveraged Tempus and Quantus distributed technology, effectively minimizing the overall runtime for the intricate design. The Quantus Extraction Solution and Tempus Timing Solution support Cadence’s Intelligent System Design strategy, which accelerates system innovation.

Cadence offers products and tools that help customers to design electronic products. The company continues to invest heavily in verification and digital design products, allowing it to launch products that address the ever-growing needs of electronics and semiconductor companies. Going ahead, the company is likely to gain from clients increasing their research and development spending in AI-driven automation.

In November, the company joined forces with Autodesk to expedite the development of intelligent systems. This collaboration integrates Autodesk Fusion with Cadence's Allegro X and OrCAD X platforms to facilitate two-way communication between PCB designers and mechanical engineers.

Prior to that, the company announced that the Cadence EMX 3D Planar Solver solution is now certified for usage with Samsung Foundry’s advanced 8nm Low Power Plus process technology.

CDNS currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). In the past year, the stock has gained 58.5% compared with the Zacks sub-industry’s growth of 47.3%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader technology space are Pegasystems PEGA, Flex FLEX and Watts Water Technologies WTS. Pegasystems and Flex presently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), whereas Watts Water Technologies carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Pegasystems’ 2023 earnings per share (EPS) has improved 21.2% in the past 60 days to $1.77. PEGA delivered an average earnings surprise of 1,250.2% in the trailing four quarters. Shares of PEGA have jumped 45% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Flex’s fiscal 2024 EPS has increased 3.6% in the past 60 days to $2.56. Flex’s long-term earnings growth rate is 12.4%.

Flex’s earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, the average earnings surprise being 11%. Shares of the company have risen 28.3% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Watts Water Technologies 2023 EPS has improved 2.8% in the past 60 days to $8.00. Watts Water’s long-term earnings growth rate is 7.8%.

WTS’ earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, the average earnings surprise being 11.8%. Shares of WTS have rallied 28.9% in the past year.

