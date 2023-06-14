Cadence (CDNS) & Samsung Foundry Expand Design IP Partnership

Cadence Design Systems CDNS has announced a new agreement with Samsung Foundry to enhance the availability of Cadence's design intellectual property (IP) portfolio on Samsung Foundry's SF5A process technology.

The SF5A process technology is the latest 5nm process variant designed specifically for automotive applications. The agreement allows customers to access a comprehensive design IP solution from Cadence, a collaborative partner in the Samsung Advanced Foundry Ecosystem.

The solution includes a range of offerings such as various physical layer (PHY) and media access control components, PCI Express solutions, Universal Chiplet Interconnect Express solutions, USB3.x solutions, as well as PHY and controller options for GDDR6 and DDR5/4 memory.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. Price and Consensus

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cadence Design Systems, Inc. Quote

Additionally, the agreement encompasses the integration of DDR5 8400+ and GDDR7 solutions on Samsung Foundry's advanced SF3 technology. This provides an efficient path for customers who require a high-performance and bandwidth memory interface solution for designing generative AI/ML, hyperscale, and high-performance computing applications.

Cadence's design IP solution offers optimal power, performance, and area characteristics, along with comprehensive features to enable differentiation, versatility, and innovation for large-scale system-on-chip designs. Moreover, Cadence provides complete subsystem delivery with integrated PHY and controller IP, simplifying integration, reducing risks, and enabling faster time to market.

Overall, this multi-year IP expansion plan reinforces Cadence’s dedication to help mutual customers with access to a wide-ranging design IP portfolio on SF5A technology, as well as leading DDR5 8400+ and GDDR7/6 solutions on SF3 technology.

Cadence offers products and tools that help customers to design electronic products. The company continues to invest heavily in verification and digital design products, helping it launch products that address the ever-growing needs of electronics and semiconductor companies.

In October 2022, Cadence announced a collaboration with Samsung Foundry to further develop the 3D-IC design. The collaboration involves leveraging Cadence Integrity 3D-IC platform to accelerate the development of Samsung Foundry’s 3D-IC methodology.

Prior to that, Cadence announced a collaboration with Samsung Foundry to certify an 8nm RFIC design reference flow to meet the growing global demand for 5G client devices like smartphones and communications infrastructure equipment.

Also, the company entered into an accelerated share repurchase (ASR) agreement with HSBC Bank USA to buy back an aggregate of $200 million worth of its common stock. The total number of shares Cadence will eventually repurchase under the ASR agreement will be determined using its daily volume-weighted average share price during the agreement's duration, less a discount.

CDNS currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have gained 61.8% compared with the sub-industry’s growth of 32.8% in the past year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology space are Dropbox DBX, Badger Meter BMI and Blackbaud BLKB. Dropbox and Blackbaud sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), whereas Badger Meter holds a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Dropbox’s 2023 earnings has increased 10.1% in the past 60 days to $1.85 per share. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 12.3%.

Dropbox’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average being 10.4%. Shares of DBX have gained 16% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Badger Meter’s 2023 earnings has increased 4.7% in the past 60 days to $2.69 per share.

Badger Meter’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the last four quarters, the average being 5.3%. Shares of BMI have surged 102.9% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Blackbaud’s 2023 earnings has increased 9.3% in the past 60 days to $3.75 per share.

Blackbaud’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average surprise being 10.4%. Shares of the company have jumped 31.1% in the past year.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Blackbaud, Inc. (BLKB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dropbox, Inc. (DBX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.