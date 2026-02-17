Cadence (CDNS) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) reported $1.44 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.2%. EPS of $1.99 for the same period compares to $1.88 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.12% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.42 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.90, the EPS surprise was +4.57%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Backlog : $7.8 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $7.42 billion.

: $7.8 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $7.42 billion. Revenue- Product and maintenance : $1.33 billion versus $1.29 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.5% change.

: $1.33 billion versus $1.29 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.5% change. Revenue- Services: $107.59 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $128.33 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.8%.

Here is how Cadence performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Cadence here>>>

Shares of Cadence have returned -5.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.