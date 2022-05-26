Cadence (CDNS) Partners With McLaren to Boost Performance

Cadence Design Systems CDNS has partnered with the McLaren Formula 1 Team to drive technological upgrades. As part of the collaboration, McLaren Formula 1 Team will leverage Cadence Fidelity Computational fluid dynamics (CFD) software to boost the team’s performance.

Computational fluid dynamics is a branch of multiphysics system analysis that involves utilizing numerical models to simulate the behavior of fluids and their thermodynamic properties as well as resolve issues like particle tracking, combustion phenomenon, thermal exchangers etc.

CFD can be used to improve propulsion, aerodynamics, hydrodynamics, and combustion.

McLaren will leverage the Cadence Fidelity CFD Software to improve airflow within the car as well as tackle design projects that require advanced compute power and precision.

In racing, participants are constantly trying to upgrade their car and create a stream-lined body shape in order to maximize airflow. The streamlined shape cuts through the air and maximizes speed.

So even a fraction of a second every lap can make all the difference between a podium finish and a fourth-place finish.

The companies will be collaborating beginning with the upcoming Monaco Grand Prix. Cadence will also join McLaren across multiple race series on the Arrow McLaren SP cars for the Indy 500.

Based in San Jose, CA, Cadence offers products and tools that help customers to design electronic products. Through the System Design Enablement strategy, the company offers software, hardware, services and reusable IC design blocks (IPs) to electronic systems and semiconductor customers.

Cadence’s core electronic design automation software and services enable engineers to develop different types of ICs. Its design IPs are directly integrated into the ICs.

System Connect tools and services are used for the design, analysis and verification of PCBs. Further, System Integration solutions aid in designing and analyzing systems as well as verifying system functionality.

