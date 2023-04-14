Cadence (CDNS) Launches EMX Designer to Reduce Design Time

Cadence Design Systems CDNS has announced the launch of a new technology called Cadence EMX Designer, which offers passive device synthesis and optimization capabilities. The technology can provide design rule check (DRC)-clean parametric cells (PCells) and electromagnetic models of passive devices, like inductors, transformers and T-coils, at a fast rate.

The EMX Designer solution is integrated with the Cadence Virtuoso ADE Product Suite, which helps speed up synthesis times by about 10 times compared to other solutions, added the company. Thus, the EMX Designer solution helps customers to improve their productivity and reduce design cycle times.

Customers can leverage the EMX Designer solution to synthesize DRC-clean passive devices, which are based on geometrical and electrical requirements. The PCells can be modified to suit the designer's layout requirements, making it highly flexible. The solution can also be combined with the EMX 3D Planar Solver to ensure the accuracy of generated models.

The EMX Designer solution has been tested and recommended by pSemi for PCell flexibility, speed and accuracy. It has been designed to support the Cadence Intelligent System Design strategy and can enable system-on-chip (SoC) design improvement and system innovation.

Cadence offers products and tools that help customers to design electronic products. The company continues to invest heavily in verification and digital design products, helping it launch products that address the ever-growing needs of electronics and semiconductor companies.

Earlier this month, the company unveiled the Cadence Allegro X AI technology, a new system design tool that offers significant improvements in performance and automation. This technology leverages cloud scalability for physical design automation, which provides the generative design of the printed circuit board while ensuring its electrical correctness and manufacturability, added the company.

Prior to that, the company released 13 new Verification IP (VIP) solutions to help engineers verify their designs per the latest industry standards. The VIPs support multiple application areas and specifications, including hyperscale data centers, automotive, consumer and mobile SoC.

CDNS currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Shares of the company have gained 44.9% compared with the sub-industry’s growth of 4.6% in the past year.



