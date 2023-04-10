Cadence (CDNS) Launches Allegro X AI to Reduce PCB Design Time

Cadence Design Systems CDNS has unveiled the Cadence Allegro X AI technology, a new system design tool that offers significant improvements in performance and automation.

Traditionally, PCB design's placement and routing (P&R) process has been a time-consuming manual process that affects time-to-market. In comparison to the traditional method, the Allegro X Design Platform serves as the foundation for the new AI service, drastically reducing PCB design time while maintaining its quality. P&R operations for small-to-medium-sized designs may now be completed in minutes instead of days, added the company.

Cadence's Allegro X AI technology leverages cloud scalability for physical design automation, which provides the generative design of the PCB while ensuring its electrical correctness and manufacturability, added the company.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. Price and Consensus

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cadence Design Systems, Inc. Quote

The above-mentioned technology automates placement, metal pouring and critical net routing, as well as integrates with fast signal integrity and power integrity analysis. The placement automation enables feasibility analysis in the early phases of design. This will likely help customers streamline their system design process and reduce PCB design turnaround time by approximately 10 times, stated the company.

The technology encourages the optimization of metrics, like reduced wire lengths, while adhering to the design limitations by exploring a considerably broader solution area than what is achievable using manual techniques. Cadence's new Allegro X AI technology supports its Intelligent System Design strategy, which allows customers to speed up system innovation.

Cadence offers products and tools that help customers to design electronic products. The company continues to invest heavily in verification and digital design products, helping it launch products that address the ever-growing needs of electronics and semiconductor companies.

In February, the company released 13 new Verification IP (VIP) solutions to help engineers verify their designs in accordance with the latest industry standards. The VIPs support multiple application areas and specifications, including hyperscale data centers, automotive, consumer and mobile system-on-chips.

Prior to that, the company announced the launch of its LPDDR5X memory interface intellectual property, which is optimized to operate at speeds of up to 8533 megabits per second. It is significantly faster than the previous generation of LPDDR memory.

CDNS currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Shares of the company have gained 35.7% compared with the sub-industry’s growth of 2.9% in the past year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader technology space are Arista Networks ANET, Perion Network PERI and Pegasystems PEGA, each presently sporting a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Arista Networks’ 2023 earnings has increased 11% in the past 60 days to $5.85 per share. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 14.2%.

Arista Networks’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average being 14.2%. Shares of ANET have increased 25.7% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Perion’s 2023 earnings has increased 16% in the past 60 days to $2.69 per share. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 25%.

Perion’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the last four quarters, the average being 31.7%. Shares of PERI have increased 58.6% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Pegasystems’ 2023 earnings has increased 101.5% in the past 60 days to $1.35 per share.

Pegasystems’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 11.2%. Shares of the company have declined 36.9% in the past year.

Free Report: Must-See Hydrogen Stocks

Hydrogen fuel cells are already used to provide efficient, ultra-clean energy to buses, ships and even hospitals. This technology is on the verge of a massive breakthrough, one that could make hydrogen a major source of America's power. It could even totally revolutionize the EV industry.

Zacks has released a special report revealing the 4 stocks experts believe will deliver the biggest gains.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Perion Network Ltd (PERI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.