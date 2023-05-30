Cadence (CDNS) Expands Strategic Partnership With Arm

Cadence Design Systems CDNS has announced an expanded partnership with Arm to enhance the success of mobile device silicon. This collaboration aims to provide customers with a quicker path to “tapeout” by utilizing Cadence's digital and verification tools, along with Arm's new Total Compute Solutions 2023 (TCS23), which includes several central processing units (CPUs) and graphics processing units (GPUs).

Cadence has developed Rapid Adoption Kits (RAKs) for 3nm and 5nm nodes, which feature a comprehensive RTL-to-GDS digital flow. These RAKs leverage the new Arm TCS23 and Cadence tools such as Cerebrus Intelligent Chip Explorer, Innovus Implementation System, Quantus Extraction Solution, etc.

Arm benefited from Cadence Cerebrus' AI-driven design optimization capabilities, resulting in significant improvements in timing, cell area reduction and leakage power for the Cortex-X4 CPU, which enables Arm to achieve power, performance and area (PPA) targets more efficiently, added Cadence.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. Price and Consensus

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cadence Design Systems, Inc. Quote

The digital RAKs provide several advantages for Arm TCS23 users. The AI-driven Cadence Cerebrus automates and scales digital chip design, improving productivity compared to manual approaches. The integrated implementation flow with Cadence iSpatial technology offers enhanced predictability and PPA, leading to faster design closure, added Cadence.

Arm utilized Cadence's verification flow to validate their mobile reference platforms based on the Cortex CPUs and Mali GPUs. The Cadence verification flow supports Arm TCS23 and includes various tools such as Xcelium Logic Simulation Platform, Palladium Z1 and Z2 Enterprise Emulation Platforms, Jasper Formal Verification Platform, etc. Cadence also confirmed the support of its Perspec System Verifier, Verification IP (VIP) and System VIP tools for TCS23-based designs, enabling customers to expedite time to market when developing TCS23-based system on chips (SoCs).

Overall, the collaboration enables Arm TCS23 users to enhance their verification throughput and leverage advanced software debug capabilities. The digital and verification portfolios have been designed to support the Cadence Intelligent System Design strategy and can enable SoC design improvement.

Cadence offers products and tools that help customers to design electronic products. The company continues to invest heavily in verification and digital design products, helping it launch products that address the ever-growing needs of electronics and semiconductor companies.

In April, the company announced a collaboration with Global Unichip Corp. to develop high-performance connectivity intellectual property for bandwidth-intensive products used in cloud data centers.

Prior to that, the company announced that it expanded its partnership with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company and Microsoft to accelerate the physical verification of giga-scale digital designs. The collaboration will likely help customers minimize design schedules and compute costs using the Cadence Pegasus Physical Verification System and CloudBurst Platform coupled with TSMC technology and Microsoft Azure cloud.

CDNS currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have gained 48.5% compared with the sub-industry’s growth of 21.6% in the past year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

