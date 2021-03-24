Cadence (CDNS) Down 3.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Cadence Design Systems (CDNS). Shares have lost about 3.3% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Cadence due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

Cadence Tops Earnings and Revenue Estimates in Q4

Cadence Design Systems posted fourth-quarter 2020 non-GAAP earnings of 83 cents per share, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.7%. Also, the bottom line increased 54% year over year.



Revenues of $760 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.8% and increased 27% on a year-over-year basis.



Revenue growth was benefitted by continued strength in the company’s digital & signoff solutions as well as Cadence Verification Suite that includes Xcelium, Palladium, Jasper, and Protium offerings along with expanding customer base.

Performance in Details

Product & Maintenance revenues (95.1% of total revenues) of $723 million increased 28% year over year.



Services revenues (4.9%) of $37 million increased 6% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.



Geographically, Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Japan contributed 41%, 17%, 18%, 17% and 7%, respectively, to total revenues.



Product-wise, Functional Verification, Digital IC & Signoff, Custom IC Design & Simulation, Systems Design & Analysis, and IP contributed 19%, 31%, 26%, 11% and 13% to total revenues, respectively.



Cadence Digital Full Flow saw robust traction in the fourth quarter. More than 45 customers including Samsung, MediaTek and Micron adopted the Cadence digital full flow offerings .



The company’s Palladium Z1 witnessed robust traction in 2020 with 24 new customer wins and 34 expansions. Similarly, Protium X1 had 14 expansions and 13 new customers in 2020.



Also, the pending buyout of NUMECA International will boost the total addressable market of System Analysis portfolio by adding Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) technology. Numeca boasts 450 customers including the likes of NASA, Ford and Honda.



Synergies from Integrand and AWR acquisition are boosting adoption of Cadence’s System Analysis portfolio offerings.



Further, Cadence’s Advanced Packaging solutions continue to witness incremental adoption in hyperscale and automotive verticals. The company added that there was healthy interest shown in its Virtuoso, Innovus, Allegro and AWR Microwave Office solutions by the customers.



Meanwhile, total non-GAAP costs and expenses increased 15.2% year over year to $478 million.



Non-GAAP gross margin expanded 200 basis points (bps) to 92%, while non- GAAP operating margin was 37%, which expanded 600 bps on a year-over-year basis.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Jan 2, 2021, the company had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $928 million compared with $1.31 billion as of Sep 26, 2020.



Moreover, the company’s long-term debt came in at $346.8 million as of, Jan 2, 2021 compared with $346.6 million as of Sep 26, 2020.



The company generated operating cash flow of $136 million in the reported quarter compared with prior-quarter’s figure of $206.6 million. Free cash flow for the quarter under review was $105 million compared with $186 million reported in third-quarter 2020.



The company repurchased shares worth approximately $130 million in the fourth quarter. For 2020, the company repurchased shares worth $380 million. The company had $739 million worth of shares under its buyback authorization at the end of fourth-quarter 2020.

2020 Numbers in Details

Cadence reported revenues of $2.683 billion in 2020, up 15% over 2019 tally.



Non-GAAP earnings per share were $2.80 compared with earnings per share of $2.20 reported in 2019.



For 2020, Cadence’s non-GAAP operating margin expanded 300 bps 35%.



In 2020, Cadence generated cash flow from operations of $905 million compared with $730 million in the previous year. Free cash flow for full year was $810 million compared with $655 million reported in 2019.

Guidance

Management expects strong revenue growth for the first half of 2021. However, it anticipates a relatively muted performance in the remaining half of the year. Also, Cadence projects increase in travel expenses in 2021 as shelter in place guidelines ease across the globe. The guidance also includes impact of the pending NUMECA acquisition



For 2021, revenues are projected in the range of $2.86-$2.92 billion.



Non-GAAP earnings are expected in the range of $2.95-$3.05 per share.



Further, non-GAAP operating margin is forecast in the range of 34.5-36% for 2021.



Operating cash flow is anticipated in the range of $900-$950 million for 2021. Management expects to utilize of 50% of free cash flow generated to buy back shares for the year.



For the first quarter of 2021, revenues are projected in the range of $710-$730 million.



Non-GAAP earnings are expected in the range of 72-76 cents per share.



Further, non-GAAP operating margin is forecast to be around 35% for the first quarter of 2021.



For the first quarter of 2021, Cadence expects to buy back $110 million worth of shares.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, fresh estimates have trended upward during the past month. The consensus estimate has shifted 9.18% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

At this time, Cadence has a subpar Growth Score of D, a grade with the same score on the momentum front. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock was allocated a grade of F on the value side, putting it in the fifth quintile for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of F. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. It comes with little surprise Cadence has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). We expect an above average return from the stock in the next few months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.