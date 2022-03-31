Cadence (CDNS) CloudBurst to Rev Up M31's Silicon IP Delivery

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. CDNS announced that M31 Technology Corporation adopted the Cadence CloudBurst platform to complement its existing Cadence Liberate Trio Characterization Suite infrastructure. This will expedite the delivery of M31’s advanced-node silicon intellectual property (IP).



Amid the increasing complexity, design teams face numerous challenges in building efficient design solutions and need tools that can address these issues and serve a broad range of end markets and applications.



As a professional silicon IP provider, M31 remains committed to providing differentiated silicon-proven IPs to its customer base for trending applications to cater to their diverse design needs.



M31 has been leveraging the trusted Cadence library characterization portfolio for years. The production-proven and foundry-certified Cadence Liberate Trio environment has enabled M31 to provide optimal scalability, speed and reliability. This has allowed M31 to effectively deliver ultra-low-power libraries.



However, to deliver an accurate and high-quality silicon IP, M31 needed additional hardware resources to supplement its on-premises infrastructure. Thus, adopting the CloudBurst platform was the next logical thing for M31.

By leveraging the prowess and expertise of the CloudBurst platform, M31 will benefit from quick, easy and scalable access to the Liberate Trio suite in a safe, ready-to-use cloud environment. This will help M31 reduce setup time by 25 times, enabling it to successfully accelerate the overall time to market by five folds.



By shifting design work to CloudBurst, M31 will be free from the need of making up-front capital expenditures or committing dedicated IT resources to set up equipment. This will result in both time and cost savings for the company. The CloudBurst solution will empower M31 to address peak design requirements while diminishing the delivery timeline, hardware costs and associated risks.



The combination of the Cadence CloudBurst platform with the Liberate Trio infrastructure will deliver a safe, cloud-based characterization solution that will facilitate M31 to quickly scale production to stay ahead of the aggressive time to market demands.



The Cadence Liberate Trio suite and the CloudBurst platform align with the company’s Intelligent System Design strategy, meeting complex design needs.



San Jose, CA-based Cadence is a leading electronic systems design company leveraging more than 30 years of computational software expertise. CDNS is well-positioned to gain from strength across segments like digital & signoff solutions and the functional verification suite. An expanding product portfolio and frequent product launches are key catalysts.



Cadence is also gaining from higher investments in emerging trends like the Internet of Things and autonomous vehicle sub-systems along with strength in the semiconductor end market. Its topline is driven by a robust product portfolio that includes solutions like Cadence CerebrusIntelligent Chip Explorer, Spectre X, Virtuoso, Clarity 3D Transient Solver and Protium Enterprise Prototyping, among others.



A few days back, CDNS collaborated with GlobalFoundries (GF) to offer a fully digital solution on Amazon Web Services. With the help of this collaboration, GF qualified the use of Cadence's complete digital solution on its proprietary, differentiated 22FDXplatform. This will enable customers to achieve cloud scalability, efficiency and productivity while attaining accelerated time to market.



Shares of Cadence have rallied 19.2% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 21.9%.



