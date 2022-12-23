Cadence (CDNS) Boosts Portfolio for High-Speed Data Transfer

Cadence Design Systems CDNS has announced the launch of its LPDDR5X memory interface IP that is optimized to operate at speeds of up to 8533 megabits per second. It is significantly faster than the previous generation of LPDDR memory.

LPDDR5X is a solution designed to enable high-speed data transfer between a system-on-chip (SoC) and LPDDR5X DRAM devices, providing a high-bandwidth, low-power memory solution for a wide range of applications. It also consists of a silicon-proven PHY controller based on the latest DFI 5.1 specification.

One of the key features of LPDDR5X is its high data transfer rate, which makes it ideal for use in applications that require fast data transfer, such as advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous driving and edge AI.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. Price and Consensus

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cadence Design Systems, Inc. Quote

In addition to its high data transfer rate, LPDDR5X also offers a number of other benefits, including low power consumption, flexible floorplan design options and the ability to fine-tune power and performance based on the specific requirements of the application.

These features make LPDDR5X a popular choice for use in a wide range of applications, including mobile devices, automotive systems and networking equipment.

The LPDDR5X IP supports Cadence’s Intelligent System Design strategy that helps customers gain SoC design excellence.

Based in San Jose, CA, Cadence offers products and tools that help customers to design electronic products. The company continues to invest heavily in verification and digital design products, helping it launch products that address the ever-growing needs of electronics and semiconductor companies.

Recently, the company unveiled the silicon-proven Cadence IP for GDDR6 on TSMC’s N5 process technology. It exceeds the company’s existing 16Gbps designs and helps customers meet their design requirements.

Increasing investments in emerging trends like Internet-of-Things, augmented and virtual reality and autonomous vehicle sub-systems present significant growth opportunities for the company in the long haul.

CDNS currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have lost 13.7% compared with the industry’s decline of 28.7% in the past year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are Arista Networks ANET, Plexus PLXS and Super Micro Computer SMCI, each presently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Arista Networks 2022 earnings is pegged at $4.37 per share, up 8.2% in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 17.5%.

Arista Networks’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average being 12.7%. Shares of ANET have declined 15.2% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Plexus 2023 earnings is pegged at $5.98 per share, rising 8.9% in the past 60 days.

Plexus’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters, the average being 17.5%. Shares of PLXS have gained 9.8% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Super Micro Computer’s fiscal 2023 earnings is pegged at $9.58 per share, rising 19.8% in the past 60 days.

Super Micro Computer’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average being 9.4%. Shares of SMCI have soared 91.9% in the past year.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Plexus Corp. (PLXS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.