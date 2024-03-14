Cadence (CDNS) & Arm Collaborate to Improve SDV Innovation

Cadence Design Systems CDNS and Arm have teamed up to develop a chiplet-based reference design and software development platform aimed at advancing software-defined vehicle (SDV) innovation and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) applications.

The collaboration aims to create a scalable chiplet architecture and interface interoperability to encourage industry collaboration, support heterogeneous integration, and drive system innovation in the automotive sector. The rise of ADAS and SDVs has fueled the demand for complex artificial intelligence (AI) and software capabilities, as well as greater interoperability and collaboration within the automotive electronics ecosystem.

The solution utilizes the latest Arm Automotive Enhanced technologies and Cadence IP, along with a software stack development platform. The stack platform is compliant with the Scalable Open Architecture for Embedded Edge initiative software standard. This allows software development to commence before hardware availability, which, in turn, facilitates subsequent system integration validation and speeding up hardware and software development cycles.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. Price and Consensus

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cadence Design Systems, Inc. Quote

Cadence is a leader in the electronic system design space. The company’s Intelligent System Design strategy aids users to transform design concepts into reality by offering computational software, hardware and IP.

Cadence has expanded its system analysis portfolio over recent years through organic innovation and acquisitions, incorporating electromagnetics, electrothermal, and computational fluid dynamics solutions. The company is focusing on providing end-to-end solutions, which rapidly reduces the time required to introduce a semiconductor product in the market.

In March, the company announced its plan to acquire a leading provider of engineering simulation solutions — BETA CAE Systems International AG. The acquisition will likely enhance Cadence's Intelligent System Design strategy by broadening its range of multiphysics system analysis offerings and helping Cadence enter into the structural analysis sector.

Going ahead, the company is likely to benefit from customers increasing their R&D spending in AI-driven automation. Secular trends like 5G, increasing usage of hyperscale computing and autonomous driving are steering design activity across semiconductor and systems companies.

CDNS currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). In the past year, the stock has gained 50.9% compared with the Zacks sub-industry’s growth of 56%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are Synopsys SNPS, Woodward WWD and Perion Network PERI. Synopsys sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present, while Woodward and Perion Network carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Synopsys’ 2024 earnings per share (EPS) has improved 1.1% in the past 60 days to $13.56. SNPS’ long-term earnings growth rate is 17.5%.

Synopsys’ earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 4.1%. Shares of SNPS have risen 51.7% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Woodward’s fiscal 2024 EPS has inched up 5.7% in the past 60 days to $5.27. WWD’s long-term earnings growth rate is 15.5%.

Woodward’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 27.2%. Shares of WWD have risen 55% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Perion Network’s fiscal 2024 EPS has improved 0.6% in the past 60 days to $3.34. PERI’s long-term earnings growth rate is 22%.

The company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 12.9%. Shares of PERI have lost 34.2% in the past year.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more. They've already closed 162 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Woodward, Inc. (WWD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Perion Network Ltd (PERI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.