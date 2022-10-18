Cadence (CDNS) Announces Collaboration With Samsung Foundry

Cadence Design Systems CDNS has announced a collaboration with Samsung Foundry to further develop 3D-IC design. The collaboration involves leveraging Cadence Integrity 3D-IC platform to accelerate the development of Samsung Foundry’s 3D-IC methodology.

The above-mentioned Cadence platform enables users to develop sophisticated hyperscale computing, mobile, automotive and AI applications that help maximize power, performance and area (PPA).

The Cadence Integrity 3D-IC platform eliminates problems associated with TSVs by enabling customers to design a die layout for a 3D structure that minimizes wirelength penalties while increasing PPA and productivity.

The platform also enables users to plan, execute and sign off on 3D-IC designs from a single cockpit, which helps accelerate and simplify the design process.

Samsung Foundry plans to leverage the above-mentioned features and provide its customers with next-generation methods to create 3D designs without PPA reduction, owing to different structures brought on by multi-die stacking.

The Integrity 3D-IC platform supports Cadence’s Intelligent System Design strategy that helps customers gain system-on-chip design excellence.

Cadence continues to invest and collaborates to develop verification and digital design products, which is helping it to launch products that address the ever-growing needs of electronics and semiconductor companies.

In October 2022, Cadence teamed up with Google to accelerate system and semiconductor design with certified tools included in the Cadence Cloud Passport for use in the Google cloud.

The collaboration benefits engineers by significantly improving design and verification throughput, which helps shorten the time to market. It also leverages high-performance computing infrastructure and tools to meet customer demand at peak capacity.

Prior to that, the company announced a collaboration with Samsung Foundry to certify an 8nm RFIC design reference flow to meet the growing global demand for 5G client devices like smartphones and communications infrastructure equipment.

Based in San Jose, CA, Cadence offers products and tools that help customers to design electronic products.

For the third quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues stands at $869.9 million, up 15.8% year on year. Also, the consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 97 cents per share, up 21.3% year on year.

The company projects third-quarter revenues to be in the range of $860-$880 million. Non-GAAP earnings are also expected to be 94-98 cents per share.

