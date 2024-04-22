Cadence (CADE) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2024, Cadence (CADE) reported revenue of $437.69 million, up 2.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.62, compared to $0.68 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $426.84 million, representing a surprise of +2.54%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +14.81%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.54.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Cadence performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Interest Margin : 3.2% versus 3.2% estimated by six analysts on average.

: 3.2% versus 3.2% estimated by six analysts on average. Efficiency Ratio fully tax equivalent : 60.1% compared to the 62.8% average estimate based on five analysts.

: 60.1% compared to the 62.8% average estimate based on five analysts. Average Balance - Total interest earning assets : $44.23 billion versus $43.88 billion estimated by five analysts on average.

: $44.23 billion versus $43.88 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Net charge-offs to average loans : 0.2% compared to the 0.3% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 0.2% compared to the 0.3% average estimate based on four analysts. Non-Performing Assets : $246.29 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $265.86 million.

: $246.29 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $265.86 million. Tier 1 capital : 12.1% compared to the 11.4% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 12.1% compared to the 11.4% average estimate based on two analysts. Total capital : 14.5% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 13.8%.

: 14.5% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 13.8%. Non-Performing Loans : $241.01 million compared to the $257.77 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $241.01 million compared to the $257.77 million average estimate based on two analysts. Total noninterest income : $83.79 million compared to the $81.55 million average estimate based on six analysts.

: $83.79 million compared to the $81.55 million average estimate based on six analysts. Net Interest Income : $353.91 million versus $343.86 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: $353.91 million versus $343.86 million estimated by five analysts on average. Net Interest Income (FTE) : $354.54 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $345.59 million.

: $354.54 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $345.59 million. Deposit Service charges: $18.34 million compared to the $16.88 million average estimate based on three analysts.

Shares of Cadence have returned -3.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

