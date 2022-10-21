Cadence (CADE) Could Be a Great Choice

Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. But for income investors, generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments is your primary focus.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

Cadence in Focus

Headquartered in Tupelo, Cadence (CADE) is a Finance stock that has seen a price change of -10.21% so far this year. Currently paying a dividend of $0.22 per share, the company has a dividend yield of 3.29%. In comparison, the Banks - Southeast industry's yield is 2.17%, while the S&P 500's yield is 1.81%.

Taking a look at the company's dividend growth, its current annualized dividend of $0.88 is up 12.8% from last year. Over the last 5 years, Cadence has increased its dividend 4 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 9.07%. Looking ahead, future dividend growth will be dependent on earnings growth and payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Right now, Cadence's payout ratio is 33%, which means it paid out 33% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

CADE is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 is $2.95 per share, with earnings expected to increase 2.08% from the year ago period.

Bottom Line

From greatly improving stock investing profits and reducing overall portfolio risk to providing tax advantages, investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons. It's important to keep in mind that not all companies provide a quarterly payout.

High-growth firms or tech start-ups, for example, rarely provide their shareholders a dividend, while larger, more established companies that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options. During periods of rising interest rates, income investors must be mindful that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle. With that in mind, CADE is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).



