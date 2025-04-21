CADENCE BANORATION Earnings Results: $CADE Reports Quarterly Earnings

CADENCE BANORATION ($CADE) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The company reported earnings of $0.71 per share, beating estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The company also reported revenue of $448,540,000, missing estimates of $460,071,132 by $-11,531,132.
CADENCE BANORATION Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 158 institutional investors add shares of CADENCE BANORATION stock to their portfolio, and 135 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 941,613 shares (+846.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,438,567
- STATE STREET CORP added 840,654 shares (+9.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $28,960,530
- BOSTON PARTNERS added 716,683 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,689,729
- UBS GROUP AG added 506,523 shares (+191.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,449,717
- VERITION FUND MANAGEMENT LLC added 465,151 shares (+2387.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,024,451
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 460,486 shares (+21.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,863,742
- BRANDYWINE GLOBAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 448,754 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,459,575
CADENCE BANORATION Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CADE in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/19/2024
CADENCE BANORATION Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CADE recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CADE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $39.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Brett Rabatin from Hovde Group set a target price of $35.0 on 04/02/2025
- Jared Shaw from Barclays set a target price of $44.0 on 12/19/2024
