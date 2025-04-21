CADENCE BANORATION Earnings Results: $CADE Reports Quarterly Earnings

CADENCE BANORATION ($CADE) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The company reported earnings of $0.71 per share, beating estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The company also reported revenue of $448,540,000, missing estimates of $460,071,132 by $-11,531,132.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $CADE stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

CADENCE BANORATION Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 158 institutional investors add shares of CADENCE BANORATION stock to their portfolio, and 135 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

CADENCE BANORATION Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CADE in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/19/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for CADENCE BANORATION, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CADE forecast page.

CADENCE BANORATION Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CADE recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CADE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $39.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Brett Rabatin from Hovde Group set a target price of $35.0 on 04/02/2025

on 04/02/2025 Jared Shaw from Barclays set a target price of $44.0 on 12/19/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.