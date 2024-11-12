Cadence Bank's Series A Preferred Stock Shares Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Cadence Bank's 5.50% Series A Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: CADE.PRA) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.375), with shares changing hands as low as $21.07 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.33% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel
. As of last close, CADE.PRA was trading at a 14.16% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 5.37% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative
, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
The chart below shows the one year performance of CADE.PRA shares, versus CADE:
Below is a dividend history chart for CADE.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Cadence Bank's 5.50% Series A Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock:
In Tuesday trading, Cadence Bank's 5.50% Series A Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: CADE.PRA) is currently off about 1.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CADE) are off about 1.3%.
