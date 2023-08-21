Cadence Bank's Series A Preferred Stock Shares Cross 7.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of Cadence Bank's 5.50% Series A Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: CADE.PRA) were yielding above the 7.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.375), with shares changing hands as low as $18.10 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.07% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, CADE.PRA was trading at a 26.48% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 15.17% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of CADE.PRA shares, versus CADE:

Below is a dividend history chart for CADE.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Cadence Bank's 5.50% Series A Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock:

In Monday trading, Cadence Bank's 5.50% Series A Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: CADE.PRA) is currently up about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CADE) are off about 1.5%.

