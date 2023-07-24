News & Insights

Cadence Bank Q2 Results Miss Street

(RTTNews) - Cadence Bank (CADE) reported second-quarter earnings and revenue that missed Street estimates.

The company reported a net income of $111.66 million or $0.61 per share for the quarter, a decrease from last year's profit of $124.58 million or $0.68 per share.

Adjusted net income was $116.87 million or $0.64 per share, compared to $134.19 million or $0.73 per share the prior year. It missed the average estimate of $0.67 per share polled by Thomson Reuters analysts.

Revenue were $465.8 million, down 2.9% compared to the prior quarter. It missed consensus estimate of $476.12 million.

