Cadence Bank price target raised to $38 from $37 at Truist

Truist raised the firm’s price target on Cadence Bank (CADE) to $38 from $37 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after its Q3 results. The firm’s revisions primarily reflect higher net interest income and expenses as it continues to forecast net interest margin expansion through 2025, driven by fixed/adjustable rate loan repricing and borrowing paydowns, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

