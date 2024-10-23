Cadence Bank price target raised to $37 from $35 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Cadence Bank (CADE) to $37 from $35 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The bank’s revenue guidance seems conservative while loan growth should inflect in 2025, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
