Cadence Bank (CADE) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Cadence Bank (Symbol: CADE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $29.72, changing hands as low as $29.44 per share. Cadence Bank shares are currently trading off about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CADE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CADE's low point in its 52 week range is $24.87 per share, with $34.45 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $29.48.

