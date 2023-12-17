Cadence Bank (CADE) Price Target Increased by 5.45% to 27.07

The average one-year price target for Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) has been revised to 27.07 / share. This is an increase of 5.45% from the prior estimate of 25.67 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 20.20 to a high of 35.70 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 11.04% from the latest reported closing price of 30.43 / share.

Cadence Bank Declares $0.24 Dividend

On October 25, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share ($0.94 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 15, 2023 will receive the payment on January 2, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.24 per share.

At the current share price of $30.43 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.09%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.97%, the lowest has been 1.87%, and the highest has been 14.40%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.08 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.42 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.45. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.24%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 648 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cadence Bank. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 0.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CADE is 0.24%, an increase of 12.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.53% to 176,006K shares. The put/call ratio of CADE is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 7,828K shares representing 4.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,765K shares, representing an increase of 13.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CADE by 32.26% over the last quarter.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group holds 6,329K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,554K shares, representing an increase of 12.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CADE by 31.03% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,679K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,675K shares, representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CADE by 12.23% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,706K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,678K shares, representing an increase of 0.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CADE by 6.53% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,701K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,717K shares, representing a decrease of 0.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CADE by 12.91% over the last quarter.

Cadence Bank Background Information

Cadence Bank is a leading regional banking franchise with $48 billion in assets and more than 400 branch locations across the South, Midwest and Texas. Cadence provides consumers, businesses and corporations with a full range of innovative banking and financial solutions. Services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance. Cadence is committed to a culture of respect, diversity and inclusion in both its workplace and communities.

