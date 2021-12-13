Cadence Bank (CADE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2021

Cadence Bank (CADE) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 03, 2022. Shareholders who purchased CADE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $30.26, the dividend yield is 2.64%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CADE was $30.26, representing a -14.98% decrease from the 52 week high of $35.59 and a 21.67% increase over the 52 week low of $24.87.

CADE is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). CADE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.76. Zacks Investment Research reports CADE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 8.04%, compared to an industry average of 25.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the cade Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.