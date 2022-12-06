Cadence Bank Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for CADE

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Cadence Bank (Symbol: CADE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $26.78, changing hands as low as $26.39 per share. Cadence Bank shares are currently trading off about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CADE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CADE's low point in its 52 week range is $22.04 per share, with $34.24 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.57.

