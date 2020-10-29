Dividends
Cadence Bancorporation (CADE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 30, 2020

Cadence Bancorporation (CADE) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.075 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 16, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CADE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 50% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $11.02, the dividend yield is 2.72%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CADE was $11.02, representing a -39.58% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.24 and a 138.01% increase over the 52 week low of $4.63.

CADE is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). CADE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$2.81. Zacks Investment Research reports CADE's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -76.51%, compared to an industry average of -20.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CADE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CADE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have CADE as a top-10 holding:

  • First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SDVY with an increase of 17.66% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CADE at 10000%.

