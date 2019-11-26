Cadence Bancorporation (CADE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2019

Cadence Bancorporation (CADE) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.175 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 13, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CADE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that CADE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $16.51, the dividend yield is 4.24%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CADE was $16.51, representing a -28.9% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.22 and a 12.62% increase over the 52 week low of $14.66.

CADE is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). CADE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.54. Zacks Investment Research reports CADE's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -13.29%, compared to an industry average of 6.4%.

