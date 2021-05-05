Cadence Bancorporation (CADE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 06, 2021

Cadence Bancorporation (CADE) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 06, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 14, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CADE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 200% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $22.4, the dividend yield is 2.68%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CADE was $22.4, representing a -6.2% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.88 and a 348% increase over the 52 week low of $5.

CADE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.35. Zacks Investment Research reports CADE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 179.73%, compared to an industry average of 19.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CADE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

