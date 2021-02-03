Cadence Bancorporation (CADE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 04, 2021

Cadence Bancorporation (CADE) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CADE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 100% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of CADE was $18.67, representing a -13.16% decrease from the 52 week high of $21.50 and a 303.24% increase over the 52 week low of $4.63.

CADE is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). CADE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.64. Zacks Investment Research reports CADE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 141.89%, compared to an industry average of 4.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CADE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CADE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CADE as a top-10 holding:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SDVY with an increase of 30.86% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CADE at 10000%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.