Cadeler A/S Reports Strong Q3 Results Amid High Demand

November 26, 2024 — 06:29 am EST

Cadeler A/S Sponsored ADR (CDLR) has released an update.

Cadeler A/S has reported a robust third quarter in 2024, with revenues rising to EUR 81 million and EBITDA reaching EUR 48 million, driven by strong client demand and high fleet utilization. The company has upgraded its annual revenue and EBITDA forecasts, reflecting a burgeoning order backlog of nearly EUR 2.4 billion. Cadeler’s expanding fleet, including the new Wind Peak vessel, positions it well to meet increasing market needs, particularly in Asia and Europe.

