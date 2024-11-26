Cadeler A/S Reports Revenue Surge and Raises Forecast

Cadeler A/S Sponsored ADR (CDLR) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Cadeler A/S Sponsored ADR reported a notable rise in revenue to EUR 163 million for the first nine months of 2024, fueled by fleet expansion and increased client demand, although profit slightly dipped to EUR 28 million due to higher costs. The company has raised its full-year revenue forecast, reflecting strong contract execution and improved vessel utilization. Cadeler also strengthened its financial position with enhanced debt facilities, supporting further strategic investments and operational growth.
For further insights into CDLR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Shareholder Alert for PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS)
- Netflix Wins Shareholder Lawsuit Alleging Misleading Growth Forecasts
- OpenAI’s Text-Video Generator Sora Leaked by Artists in Protest
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.