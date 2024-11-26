News & Insights

Stocks

Cadeler A/S Reports Revenue Surge and Raises Forecast

November 26, 2024 — 06:29 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Cadeler A/S Sponsored ADR (CDLR) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Cadeler A/S Sponsored ADR reported a notable rise in revenue to EUR 163 million for the first nine months of 2024, fueled by fleet expansion and increased client demand, although profit slightly dipped to EUR 28 million due to higher costs. The company has raised its full-year revenue forecast, reflecting strong contract execution and improved vessel utilization. Cadeler also strengthened its financial position with enhanced debt facilities, supporting further strategic investments and operational growth.

For further insights into CDLR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CDLR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.