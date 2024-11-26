Cadeler A/S Reports Revenue Surge and Raises Forecast

Cadeler A/S Sponsored ADR (CDLR) has released an update.

Cadeler A/S Sponsored ADR reported a notable rise in revenue to EUR 163 million for the first nine months of 2024, fueled by fleet expansion and increased client demand, although profit slightly dipped to EUR 28 million due to higher costs. The company has raised its full-year revenue forecast, reflecting strong contract execution and improved vessel utilization. Cadeler also strengthened its financial position with enhanced debt facilities, supporting further strategic investments and operational growth.

