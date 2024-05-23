News & Insights

Cadeler A/S Secures Potential Mega Wind Energy Project

May 23, 2024 — 08:58 am EDT

Cadeler A/S Sponsored ADR (CDLR) has released an update.

Cadeler A/S, a leading supplier in offshore wind installation services, has just inked a landmark deal with an undisclosed client that could see the company undertaking its largest project ever, valued between EUR 400-700 million. The agreement, which extends over four years and involves the use of Cadeler’s cutting-edge fleet including a new A Class vessel, is pivotal for the offshore wind energy sector, highlighting Cadeler’s commitment to the global energy transition. The deal’s finalization is dependent on the client’s success in a 2024 auction.

