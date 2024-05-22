News & Insights

Cadeler A/S Expands Fleet with New A-Class Vessel

May 22, 2024

Cadeler A/S Sponsored ADR (CDLR) has released an update.

Cadeler A/S is expanding its offshore wind installation fleet with a third state-of-the-art A-class vessel, named Wind Apex, catering to the surging global demand for advanced offshore wind farm installation technology. This new addition, constructed by COSCO Heavy Industries in China for approximately USD 400 million, will join Cadeler’s industry-leading fleet in H1 2027, further enhancing their capacity to install the latest large-scale wind turbines and foundations. Cadeler’s strategic partnerships and its commitment to safety and the environment underscore its role in advancing the renewable energy sector.

