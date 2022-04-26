US Markets
Cadbury maker Mondelez tops quarterly sales estimates powered by higher prices, demand

Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

April 26 (Reuters) - Mondelez International Inc MDLZ.O beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Tuesday, as higher prices and sustained demand for the Oreo maker's chocolates and snacks helped it overcome a hit to business from supply chain hurdles.

Net revenue rose to $7.76 billion in the first quarter from $7.24 billion a year earlier, topping analysts' average estimate of $7.39 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Most Popular